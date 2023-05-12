Over three million dollars spent for new temporary bridges at Overland and Noel

More than three million dollars has been spent by the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines to construct the temporary Bailey Bridges at Overland and Noel.

This was disclosed by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves as he delivered the feature address at the official opening of the Bridges yesterday.

The Prime Minister also announced that the Government has signed a design contract for the construction of permanent bridges to be constructed at London, Noel and Overland.

The Prime Minister Gonsalves said that the Trinidadian Company will also supervise the project when construction begins.

