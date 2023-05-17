The Ministry of Agriculture is continuing to assist local Farmers with fertilizer, to enhance local agricultural production.

This assurance came from Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture has been advised to delay the distribution of urea to farmers because of the harshness of the current dry spell.

Minister Caesar explained that there are some 3000 pounds of urea still at the Orange Hill facility to be distributed.

