Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the number of people currently employed in St. Vincent and the Grenadines is higher than at any other time in the history of the country.

The Prime Minister told NBC News that Contractors are finding it difficult to get workers at various construction sites.

The Prime Minister said, despite the high levels of employment and economic growth, the price increases arising from global capitalism and the knock on effects of the war in Ukraine, are creating some challenges.

