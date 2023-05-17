The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is preparing to conduct an extensive screening program for Rheumatic Fever at selected Primary Schools across the country.

Rheumatic fever is a condition that can inflame or make the heart, joints, brain, and skin swell. It is thought to be an immune response to an earlier infection.

SVG Program Director for the World Pediatric Project (WPP), Sigmund Wiggins said the Rheumatic Fever screening program was first held here in 2018.

Mr. Wiggins said the Rheumatic Fever screening program is expected to take place from May 22nd to the 25th and the WPP will be working closely with the Ministry of Education to conduct this program.

