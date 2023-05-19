Ministry of Education reviews local security protocols in light of CXC paper leak

Minister of Education Curtis King says that the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) paper leak has caused the Ministry of Education to review its local security protocols.

Prior to the sitting of the Mathematic paper on Wednesday May 17th, images of the paper were shared on social media and were seen by students who were to set the exam.

The Education Minister explained that while there was a leak of the Mathematics paper, the leak did not originate in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister King said that an internal investigation by CXC has been completed and a report on the finding should be released soon.

