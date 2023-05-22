The Ministry of Tourism and Culture will be collaborating with the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC, to launch a Carnival Village for Vincy Mas 2023.

Word of this came from Tourism and Culture Minister Carlos James, as he discussed Carnival-related issues on radio on Sunday.

Minister James said the aim is to create a space to encourage social activity around Carnival.

Minister James said the Carnival Village is expected to be launched on June 2nd.

