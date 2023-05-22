Registration for the 2023 Fisherman’s Day Competition opens here today, and Fisherfolk across the nation are being encouraged to participate in this year’s activities.

On Friday, the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries officially launched the celebrations with the theme: Our Livelihood, Our Industry, Let us protect it through the Blue Economy.

Addressing the event, Chief Fisheries Officer, Jennifer Cruickshank-Howard appealed for the participation of the Fisherfolk and for the support of the public.

This year marks the 46th anniversary of Fisherman’s Day, which will be held on Monday May 29th, at the Calliaqua Fisheries Centre.

