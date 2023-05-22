Local Farmers are expected to benefit from a regional project, which is aimed at strengthening the management of water and soil resources.

The project is intended to ensure the sustainability of agri-food systems in Caribbean countries, in the context of the Covid 19 pandemic.

Delivering remarks at the local media launch of the project, Chief Agricultural Officer, Renato Gumbs, highlighted the importance of soil management in enhancing agricultural production.

The project is funded by the German Corporation for International Co-operation, GIZ, and is being implemented through the Ministry of Agriculture in Argentina.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is one of seven countries in the Caribbean which are benefitting from the initiative.

