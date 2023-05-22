St. Vincent and the Grenadines is among countries around the World observing World Bio-Diversity Day today

Director of Forestry Fitzgerald Providence has expressed concern about the large number of fires which were evident during the prolonged dry season.

Speaking during NBC’s Face to Face morning show, Mr. Providence explained that this concern will carry over into the wet season because fires cause soil erosion, and when the rail falls, landslides and rock falls may occur

Mr. Providence disclosed that based on the evidence, the fires are caused by human activity, with many of them occurring in the evening.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related