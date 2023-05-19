WPP urges parents to sign consent forms for rheumatic fever screenings

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is appealing to parents across the country to sign the consent forms and return them to the schools which their children attend so they can be part of the screening program for Rheumatic Fever at the schools which have been selected.

SVG Program Director, Sigmund Wiggins said the Rheumatic Fever screening program is expected to take place next week from May 22nd to the 25th and the WPP is working closely with the Ministries of Health and Education to conduct this program.

Mr. Wiggins said this screening is important as children may be suffering from cardiac issues which have not yet been identified.

He outlined some of the schools on the mainland and in the Grenadines where the screening will be taking place.

Rheumatic fever is a condition that can inflame or make the heart, joints, brain, and skin swell. It is thought to be an immune response to an earlier infection.

