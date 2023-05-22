Results of the National Knock-out Netball Championships

SVG General Services Maple, BAGGA United and National Properties advanced to the next round of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines National Knock-out Netball Championships last Saturday at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.

SVG General Services Maple beat Central Leeward Secondary School Warriors 27-11. BAGGA United defeated OnTrac X-Ceed 2 43-41, and National Properties Netters won from the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force 60-23.

Another two matches will be played today. Maple 2 will oppose Total Ten Technologies Netters at 5.00 p. m, and at 6.00 p. m, Sion Hill Sports Club 1 will meet FOGSCO Country Blazers. Both matches will be at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.

