There were victories for Walvaroo City and Classic 11 in yesterday afteroon’s matches of the CARIB Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.

Walvaroo City beat Choppins 4-1 after Brad Richards scored twice and Dorian Dallaway and Bishon Richards converted a goal each for Walvaroo City, with the goal for Choppins converted by Joyce Francis.

Then Classic 11 beat Cane End 3-1. For Classic 11, Zimroy Charles, Tyrese Bute and Shavell Trimmimham scored a goal each.

Osei Delpesche converted for Cane End.

Last Saturday, Young Boys United gained a 4-3 victory over Stubbs.

Quincy Charles and Devonte Mc Donald with a goal each, and 2 own goals by Stubbs accounted for the four goals for Young Boys United.

The goal scorers for Stubbs were Nyron Byron, Randel Thomas and Terry James, 2 goals each.

Today at 4.30 p. m, Top Strikers will play against Richland Park Pride and Joy at the Biabou Playing Field.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related