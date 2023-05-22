Results of the CARIB Biabou Football League
There were victories for Walvaroo City and Classic 11 in yesterday afteroon’s matches of the CARIB Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field.
Walvaroo City beat Choppins 4-1 after Brad Richards scored twice and Dorian Dallaway and Bishon Richards converted a goal each for Walvaroo City, with the goal for Choppins converted by Joyce Francis.
Then Classic 11 beat Cane End 3-1. For Classic 11, Zimroy Charles, Tyrese Bute and Shavell Trimmimham scored a goal each.
Osei Delpesche converted for Cane End.
Last Saturday, Young Boys United gained a 4-3 victory over Stubbs.
Quincy Charles and Devonte Mc Donald with a goal each, and 2 own goals by Stubbs accounted for the four goals for Young Boys United.
The goal scorers for Stubbs were Nyron Byron, Randel Thomas and Terry James, 2 goals each.
Today at 4.30 p. m, Top Strikers will play against Richland Park Pride and Joy at the Biabou Playing Field.