Inter Milan defeats Fiorentina 2-1

Lautaro Martinez scored twice as Champions League finalists, Inter Milan came from behind yesterday to beat Fiorentina 2-1 and win their second consecutive Coppa Italia title.

Fiorentina opened the scoring after just three minutes when Nico Gonzales drilled in a cross.

Martinez equalised from a tight angle in the 29th minute and converted the winner eight minutes later with a volley.

Fiorentina will meet West Ham United in the Europa Conference League final on 7th June, while Inter Milan will play against Manchester City in the Champions League final on 10th June.

