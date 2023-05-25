Central Castries Mindoo Heritage wins the2023 Dream 11 St. Lucia Ten/10 Blast championship

Central Castries Mindoo Heritage are champions of the 2023 Dream 11 St. Lucia Ten/10 Blast. They defeated Babonneau Leatherbacks by 8 wickets with 2.4 overs to spare in yesterday’s Final at the Darren Sammy Stadium in Gros Islet.

After winning the toss and batting, Babonneau Leatherbacks were restricted to 84-6 off their 10 overs.

Their batting was led by the Tournament’s leading run-scorer, Johnnel Eugene with 39 including 4 fours and 2 sixes. Zayee Antoine made 15 off 9 balls.

The most successful bowler for Central Castries Mindoo Heritage was Jaden Elibox with 2-15.

In an opening stand for Central Castries Mindoo Heritage, Stephen Naitram (29 off 14 balls) and Ackeem Auguste (33 not out off 16 balls) put on 52 runs off 26 balls to lead their team to victory and the Title.

The final scores: Babonneau Leatherbacks 84-6 off 10 overs, Central Castries Mindoo Heritage 89-2 off 7.2 overs.

South Castries Lions secured third place with a 6-run win over Soufriere Sulphur City Stars in yesterday’s other match.

The scores: South Castries Lions 104-6 off 10 overs, (Noelle Leon 34 off 21 balls, Johnson Charles 39 off 17 balls), Soufriere Sulphur City Stars 98-8 off 10 overs.

Eight teams took part in this year’s Tournament.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related