Manchester City and Brighton and Hove Albion draw 1-1

Brighton and Hove Albion’s Julio Enciso scored a fantastic equaliser as they confirmed Europa League qualification with a 1-1 draw against English Premier League Champions, Manchester City yesterday.

Phil Foden opened the scoring for Manchester City, squeezing the ball beyond Brighton defender, Jan Paul van Hecke on the goal-line after Erling Haaland’s assist left goalkeeper, Jason Steele stranded.

Brighton and Hove Albion levelled through 19-year-old Enciso’s stunning strike, which arrowed into the top corner from 25 yards.

Haaland had a goal ruled out for a pull on his marker in the 79th minute following a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) review, as Brighton and Hove Albion held on for a draw that ended Manchester City’s 12-match winning run in the English Premier League.

As for Brighton and Hove Albion, the hard-earned point seals a top-six finish and cements a place in next season’s Europa League group stage.

