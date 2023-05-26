Derrick White had 24 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Boston Celtics dominated the Miami Heat 110-97 win in Game 5 to extend the Eastern Conference NBA finals.

Marcus Smart had 23 points and five steals, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finished with 21 points apiece.

Game 6 is Saturday in Miami (1.30am Sunday morning UK time, live on Sky Sports) where the Heat will try again to become the second No 8 seed to reach the NBA Finals. They’ve already had two chances to do that, but their opponents have battled hard to turn the tide.

“We’re always going to stay positive, knowing that we can and we will win the series,” Miami’s Jimmy Butler said.

Derrick White had 24 points, including six 3-pointers, as the Boston Celtics dominated the Miami Heat 110-97 in Game 5 to extend the Eastern Conference finals.

Marcus Smart had 23 points and five steals, while Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown finished with 21 points each.

Duncan Robinson tried to inspire a comeback, leading the Heat with 18 points alongside Bam Adebayo’s 16, but Boston Celtics superseded their efforts for the second game in a row.

Boston Celtics are now two games away from becoming the first team in NBA history to overcome a 3-0 deficit to win a play-off series.

Game 6 is tomorrow in Miami where the Heat will try again to become the second No 8 seed to reach the NBA Finals. They’ve already had two chances to do that, but their opponents have battled hard to turn the tide.

Denver Nuggets await the winner in the NBA Finals which are expected to start on 1st June.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related