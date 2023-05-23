NEMO to host preparedness workshop for the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season

As the start of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season approaches, the National Emergency Management Organisation NEMO will host a training workshop this week, to enhance its level of preparedness.

NEMO will collaborate with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA) and the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) to host a four-day Emergency Response Equipment Workshop on the use and deployment of the emergency response equipment pre-positioned in the region.

The workshop will be held from today to Friday, at the NEMO Conference Room, Old Montrose, Kingstown.

The training is intended to provide an overview of the roles and functions of CDEMA and its Regional Response Mechanism, WFP Caribbean and NEMO.

It also aims to familiarize participants with the emergency logistics equipment pre-positioned in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and to provide practical, hands-on training on the unpacking, assembly, disassembly and re-packing of equipment.

The workshop will also train a cadre of persons who can independently set up and maintain the equipment when deployed during a disaster response in St. Vincent and the Grenadines or the region in the event that it becomes necessary.

The training will include a classroom component today and Friday at the NEMO Conference Room.

Participants will also be exposed to two days of outdoor hands-on practical training sessions that involves the inventory, set up, break down and repacking of the Mobile Storage Units (MSU), pre-fabricated offices and generators pre-positioned in St. Vincent and the Grenadines for future use. The hands-on practical training sessions will take place on Wednesday 24th and Thursday 25th May, at the Campden Park Playing Field.

