The Meteorological Service at the Argyle International Airport is advising residents across the country to remain vigilant during the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season which officially begins tomorrow, June 1st.

Forecaster Gregory Cato said although this year’s Atlantic Hurricane Season has been projected to be slightly below average, there can be weather systems that cause significant damage.

He said Vincentians must not be complacent.

Mr. Cato also reminded members of the public to familiarize themselves with the location of the closest Emergency Shelters and to store food and water, in the event that there is a Natural Disaster.

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season runs from June 1st and ends on November 30th. It is expected to produce 13 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 2 major hurricanes.

