Perseverance Road set to undergo rehabilitation

As part of rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts the Natural Disaster Management Project Implementation and Management Unit would be rehabilitating the Perseverance Road.

Cecil Harris, Program Manager of the Unit, speaking at a Community Meeting in Dickson last night said that the rehabilitation would allow farmers easier access to their lands and to the Central Water and Sewage Authority treatment plant.

Mr. Harris explained that about 3.3 kilometers will be constructed out of concrete for maintenance purposes. He also disclosed that construction will take account of river training and bed protection works.

The project is funded by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) and managed under the National Disaster Management Unit at an approximate value of 6.9 million dollars. The contract is expected to last for 9 months.

Photo credit: Collaboration of API/NBC/VC3

