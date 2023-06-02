Palm Island Resort makes Tripadvisor 2023 list of best C’bean resorts

This country’s tourism appeal in the Grenadines has been further enhanced as the Palm Island Resort has been listed as number 20 in TripAdvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Luxury Hotels in the Caribbean.

The privately-owned resort in the southern Grenadines was named in the “2023 Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best Luxury Hotels with above-and-beyond service and amenities for days.”

Palm Island Resort describes itself as an award-winning exclusive resort that is predominantly adults-only, welcoming guests aged sixteen and above.

It sits on 135 acres and has forty-one (41) accommodations and two villas.

On its website, Trip Advisor said: “We award Travelers’ Choice Best of the Best to hotels with a high volume of above-and-beyond reviews and opinions from our community over a 12-month period,” Trip Advisor started on its website.

“Each winner has passed our rigorous trust and safety standards. Fewer than 1% of Tripadvisor’s 8 million listings are awarded Best of the Best, signifying the highest level of excellence in hospitality,” Tripadvisor’s website stated.

