SVG Netball Association names squads for regional championships

The St Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association has named two teams for regional championships later this year.

The county’s Under-18 team will compete in the Commonwealth Youth Games Netball Championship in Trinidad and Tobago.

That team is Jamarah Coombs, Jamirah Coombs, Ketonna Campbell, Jada Berkley, Kayla Miller, Skye Baptiste, Zaundra Richards, Giada Small, Deoncia Creese and Vatesha Pompey. The reserves are Juniqueka Quashie, Junecia Quashie and Phiunzia La Borde.

Susan Abraham is Manager, Nicole Sandy-Stephenson, coach and Yonick Murray, Physiotherapist.

The Senior Team comprises Ruthann Williams, Maryann Frederick, Jo Maria Quashie, Kristiana Christopher, Shellisa Davis, Shania Pompey, Kywanna Charles, Kyila Miller, Zanique Vincent, Gezeil Wilson, Joseann Williams and Kimesha Antoine will take part in Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games Netball Tournament in El Salvador.

The reserves are Kay-Shorn Lowman, Jeneise Lowe and Mia Durrant.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related