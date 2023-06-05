Clerk of the House of Assembly retiring after 25 years

After 25 years of service the Clerk of the House of Assembly Nicole Herbert is retiring.

Speaker of the House of Assembly, Rochelle Forde made the announcement, during the special final sitting of Parliament at the Assembly Chamber in Kingstown, which is said to be more than 200 years old.

The Speaker noted that Miss Herbert has given dedicated service to the Parliament of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The next meeting of Parliament will be at the new temporary headquarters in Calliaqua, built at a cost of over four million EC dollars.

The temporary headquarters will later be converted into a students’ hostel upon completion of the new Parliament building and Hall of Justice at Beachmont.

