2023 Ministerial Games begin today

The 2023 Ministerial Games will begin today with the Road Relay around Kingstown at 10.30 a. m.

The 9-leg Relay will start at Victoria Park where runners will make two laps. They will exit the Park at the VC 3 Television Gate to Subway Downtown, to the General Post Office, to C. K Greaves Super Market, to the entrance to the Kingstown Fish Market on Bay Street, to the bridge at Rose Place, to Flow Kingstown, to the former JU-C Building, and on to the finish outside the Government Administrative Complex on Bay Street.

Each team in the Road Relay will comprise of seven men and two women or all women.

The Events of the Ministerial Games will take place from today to November with a break for Carnival. They include Cricket, Dominoes, Football, Table Tennis, and Track and Field. The Games will culminate with a fun night at Victoria Park.

