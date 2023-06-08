Denver Nuggets takes 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray starred as Denver Nuggets beat Miami Heat 109-94 to take a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals early this morning in Miami.

Jokic scored 32 points, becoming the first player to record 30 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists in the Finals.

Murray finished with 34 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists to complete his own triple-double in the final seconds.

The best-of-seven series resumes at the Kaseya Center tomorrow.

Jokic and Murray are the first team-mates to post triple-doubles in the same Finals game, and the first to post 30-point triple-doubles in the same game at any stage of the season.

The Denver Nuggets coach, Michael Malone described it as “by far their greatest performance as a duo in their seven years together”.

Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Bam Adebayo claimed 22 points and 17 rebounds for Miami Heat, who at one stage trailed by 21 points in front of a crowd containing five-time NBA champion, Magic Johnson, footballers, Neymar and Paul Pogba, and singer, Shakira.

Denver Nuggets, beaten 111-108 in Denver last Sunday, have never won the NBA Championship, while Miami Heat are hoping to become the first eighth seeds to triumph.

