Lionel Messi joins Inter Miami

Argentina’s football legend, Lionel Messi will join American Club, Inter Miami after he leaves French champions, Paris St-Germain.

Messi, 35, had a more lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal, while a return to Barcelona became an impossibility because of Financial Fair Play (FFP) limitations.

But Messi told newspapers, Diario Sport and Mundo Deportivo: “I’ve taken the decision that I am going to Miami. I decided] to leave Europe.”

He added: “It’s true that I had offers from another European team but I didn’t even think about it because in Europe, my idea was only to go to Barcelona.

“After winning the World Cup and not being able to go to Barcelona, it’s time to go to Major League Soccer to live football in a different way and enjoy my day to day life more.

“Obviously with the same responsibility and desire to win, and to do things well, but with more calm.”

Messi was keen on a return to Barcelona this summer, but UEFA’s Financial Fair Play limitations that will be in place for next season in Spanish La Liga made any ambitious plan to bring him back an impossibility.

Barcelona were unable to keep Messi in 2021, leading to a tearful news conference as he left the Club and signed for PSG.

The Miami deal includes collaboration from brands like Adidas and Apple.

Messi won the Ballon d’Or award for the world’s best player seven times, and is expected to win it later this year after World Cup success.

This is the first time that Messi has played outside Europe.

