The Greiggs Garifuna Council said it is continuing its work to have the Greiggs Heritage Festival included in tours as part of this nation’s tourism package.

President of the Council John Nero told NBC News while the Council currently hosts their festival for five days leading up to National Heroes Day during the month of March, they plan to extend it for the entire month of March.

He said this will ensure that youths in the community can be gainfully employed, especially in the development of indigenous livelihood skills.

Mr. Nero said the Council has been meeting and developing plans to approach Tourism stakeholders for partnerships.

He said this will ensure benefits for future generations in the Greiggs community.

Photo credit: Cultural Survival

