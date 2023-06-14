Minister of Education discusses CPEA

Minister of Education Curtis King said that knowing placement in a secondary school is a surety after taking in the Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA) has reduced the pressure on the students.

Speaking to the API the education minister said that roughly four out of every 10 performer was placed in a secondary school when they sat the Common Entrance examination, but with the CPEA every student is guaranteed a place in a secondary school.

King also explained that the CPEA has two components which is the School Based Assessment where students can attain at least 40% of the final mark and four exams spread out over two days where they can secure another 60% of the mark.

He noted that these further help students to relax and perform their best for the exams.

