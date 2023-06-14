Enumerators for census will swear an oath of secrecy

All Census enumerators will take an oath of secrecy before going to into the field to collect data.

Chief Statistician in the Statistical Office, Laverne Williams explained on NBC’s Face to Face program that the oat should be taken by Thursday and further noted that confidentially is enshrined in the Census and Statistics Act.

She further added that enumerators must also vouch to accuracy of the data that they have recorded when returning to the office.

With the information now being taken on electronic devices, Williams said that extra precautions have been taken to protect the information in the event of loss of devices while in the field.

