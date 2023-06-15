1st Ashes Test between Australia and England begins tomorrow

England have preferred fast bowler, Stuart Broad over Mark Wood to join James Anderson and Ollie Robinson in their fast bowling attack for the 1st Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, England tomorrow.

Anderson has recovered from a groin injury and Robinson from an ankle problem.

Off-spinner, Moeen Ali is in the XI after coming out of retirement to replace the injured, Jack Leach.

England are looking to regain the Ashes they lost in 2017-18.

Captain Ben Stokes, who has been nursing a long-term left knee problem, bowled at full pace in the nets in Birmingham yesterday.

With doubts lingering over Stokes’ fitness, England opted for Broad’s big-game experience and resilience over the extra pace of Wood, who would only have been able to bowl short, sharp spells.

The England XI for 1st Ashes Test against Australia is: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related