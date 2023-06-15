Construction of additional structures in the pole yard area strictly prohibited

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has warned that no additional structures will be allowed to be erected at Pole Yard in Arnos Vale.

Speaking on NBC Radio yesterday, Prime Minister Gonsalves said he has been advised that some structures are being built, and this can undermine the project to construct the Acute Care Referral Hospital at Arnos Vale.

The Prime Minister said he has given instructions to the authorities in the Planning Division to deal with the issue.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said there has been an increase in the housing stock over the years.

Photo credit: One News SVG

