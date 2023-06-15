National Census commences tomorrow

Today has been dubbed Census Day in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, in preparation for the roll out of the National Population and Housing Census.

The National Census is a head count of the population of St Vincent and the Grenadines and is set to commence tomorrow and run for a period of twelve weeks.

Chief Statistician in the Statistical Office, Laverne Williams says Enumerators will be out in the field from tomorrow and they are hopeful that the exercise will be completed by the middle of September.

Funding for the Census is being provided by the World Bank.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related