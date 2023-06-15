Inmates of His Majesty’s Prison now hold Level 1 Certification in Furniture Making

Five current inmates and nine former inmates of His Majesty’s Prison are now Level 1 Certified in Furniture Making, after completing the required units of the National Vocational Qualification (NVQ).

The inmates received their NVQ certificates at an appreciation and graduation ceremony on Friday 9th June hosted by the National Qualifications Department/Sector Skills Development Agency (NQD/SSDA) in collaboration with His Majesty’s Prisons (HMP).

Celebrating their accomplishments were members of the NQD including Director Endall Johnson and officers of His Majesty’s Prison, led by Superintendent of Prisons (Ag) Duane Bailey.

In 2017, under a TVET Development Project, supported by the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), the Prisons received woodwork equipment, and while training has been ongoing, these fourteen inmates are the first to be certified.

The National Qualifications Department/Sector Skills Development Agency is planning to embark on other skills training programs, such as welding, plumbing, garment production and auto mechanics with the aim of certifying inmates so they can be more marketable and acquire decent work when they are released.

Photo credit: National Qualifications Department Facebook

