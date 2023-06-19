Public Servants in St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be involved in several activities from today to observe Public Service Week.

The Activities are being spearheaded by the Ministry of Public Service through the Public Sector Reform Unit.

Deputy Director Elvis Charles says the activities will begin with a Church service at the New Testament Church at Wilson Hill from 8:30 this morning.

Mr. Charles outlines some of the other activities planned for the week.

And, Mr. Charles says one of the highlights of the week will be Public Service Speaking Competition on Thursday at the Methodist Church Hall.

Public Service Week will climax on Friday with a Wellness and Appreciation Fair next to the Postal Corporation in Kingstown from 9am to 3pm.

