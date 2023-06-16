BOSVG customers warned of scam activity

Customers of the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines (BOSVG) are being advised to not provide any information to anyone calling for information concerning cards or online banking information.

In a release yesterday, the BOSVG urged customers to be alert, and make an immediate call to the bank if they receive calls requesting information about login credentials or a change of password, if they click on anything suspicious, download a desktop application or give private information to any claiming to represent the bank.

The Bank explained that if customers give that information it will result in their banking information being compromised.

They encouraged persons to be diligent in order to safeguard their personal information.

