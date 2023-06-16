CARICOM continues in efforts to find a solution to the situation evolving in Haiti

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves says the Caribbean Community CARICOM is taking steps to try and find a solution to the situation evolving in Haiti.

The Prime Minister raised the issue as he presented a lecture at the Caribbean Research Centre’s Heritage month celebration.

Speaking on the topic: Honouring our Journey, Shaping our Future: The role of the Caribbean Diaspora in building a more resilient Caribbean, the Prime Minister noted that on July 4th, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) will celebrate 50 years since the signing of the treaty of Chagauramus.

He pointed out that CARICOM is the oldest integration organization in the developing world.

The Prime Minister in giving a geographical overview of the Caribbean and the member states of the Caribbean, noted that at the next gathering for the 50th anniversary, they would reflect and discuss how they can push for peace security, good governance and prosperity for all Haitians.

