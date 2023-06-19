Local Livestock Farmers are being given an opportunity to benefit from an Agri-Business Seminar, to be hosted here this week by the East Caribbean Feeds, in collaboration with Courts Ready Cash.

Group Customer Services Manager at the East Caribbean Group of Companies Makeda Frederick-Smith, said the Seminar is an extension of the service offered to clients who purchase feeds from the company.

Meanwhile, Technical Product Manager/Feeds at the ECGC, Dr. Tahomma Richards said one of the objectives of the seminar is to ensure that Farmers can take full advantage of the anticipated uptick in activity in the tourism sector.

This week’s Seminar takes place on Wednesday June 21st at the Methodist Church Hall in Kingstown from 8am

Photo credit: East Caribbean Feeds Facebook

