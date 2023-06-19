NTRC will begin its coding and application development program next month

From next month, at two location, the National Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (NTRC) will be conducting its coding and application development program.

Consumer and Public Relations Manager at the NTRC Rhea Lewis said the program which caters to secondary school students will run for three weeks in two phases from July 17th.

Ms. Lewis also outlined how persons can apply for the summer program which says has limited spaces available.

Photo credit: Rhea Lewis

