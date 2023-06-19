IICA continues to implement initiatives to benefit farmers

The Inter American Institute for Cooperation on Agriculture IICA, continues to implement initiatives to impact the lives and livelihoods of Farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

And, IICA’s Representative in the Eastern Caribbean States, Gregg Rawlins says the Institute has embraced accountability as one of its core values in seeking to strengthen the positioning of the Institute.

Delivering remarks at IICA’s Annual Accountability Seminar at Frenches House, Mr. Rawlins says the accountability process is a critical component of the Institute’s integrated management system.

Meanwhile Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Nerissa Gittens-McMillan spoke of the partnership between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and IICA.

Photo credit: Ministry of Agriculture

