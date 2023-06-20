YATE continues to do tremendous work here in SVG

Working under two major components, the Youth and Adult Training for Employment Program was started to strengthen service delivery in education, social protection and labor.

Field Officer Shanelle DaSilva, speaking at Friday’s Tracer Study, explained that the YATE program has provided competency based training, applied learning, simulation activities, career guidance and coaching sessions since its implementation.

DaSilva further added that the YATE programme has enrolled over 1100 student over a five year period and provided training in over 20 program areas.

Meanwhile, Over the five year period there has been a steady increase in the certification numbers.

DaSilva said that in cohort four they had 80 per cent certification and while there is a slight decrease in cohort five, they however expect it to increase after receiving figures from Union Island.

She stated that after their recent recruitment and exhibition drive for cohort seven they received over 500 application.

Photo credit: YATE SVG

