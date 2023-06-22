Flash Flood watch will take effect at noon today

A tropical storm watch remains in effect for St. Vincent and the Grenadines as Tropical Storm Bret approaches the Eastern Caribbean.

At 5 am the center of Tropical Storm Bret was located at 13.7 north, longitude 56.6 west or approximately 310 miles east of SVG.

The system is moving towards the west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts.

The center of Bret and its strongest winds are expected to pass well north of SVG tonight.

Strong wind gusting is possible to storm force are likely during this point.

Marine conditions will deteriorate today with moderate to rough sea swells of 2.5m to 3.5m (8 ft to 11ft). As a result, a small craft and high surf advisory will be in effect from 12 noon today June 22nd.

Only vessels capable of withstanding these swells should venture out. Small-craft operators should exercise extreme caution, possibly securing their vessels by 12 noon.

Sea-bathers are also advised to stay out of the water.

Outer bands of Tropical Storm Bret will begin to affect SVG today with showers, periods of rain, isolated thunderstorms and gusty winds. Rainfall accumulations of 3 to 6inches (75 to 150mm) with isolated higher amounts are likely across the islands.

A flash-flood watch will be in effect from 12 noon today.

