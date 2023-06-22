The Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Carnival Development Corporation is hosting a series of workshops, called The Performance lab to offer training in critical industry elements.

Coordinator of Creative and Cultural Industries in the Ministry of Culture Rodney Small told NBC news that they extended invites to up and coming soca artistes, seasoned artistes as well as other industry professionals who may benefit from the workshop.

Here is more in today’s Carnival Update.

Photo credit: VincyMas

