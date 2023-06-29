MRI machine “will make a difference in the lives of all Vincentians” – says Health Minister

Minister of Health Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince said the commissioning of the MRI Machine at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre in Georgetown will make a difference in the lives of Vincentians.

Minister Prince made the statement while delivering remarks at a ceremony to unveil the machine this morning.

The Health Minister said this new development is part of the government’s quest to revolutionize the health system in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Minister Prince said the government has been working to strengthen this countries diagnostic capability as services which were once centralized are now being offered at several locations across the country.

