Partnership between the government and the Maria Holder Memorial Trust is still growing

Prime Minster Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said he is pleased with the partnership between the Maria Holder Memorial Trust and the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made this statement during a Cocktail Reception hosted at the Prime Minister’s Residence last evening for the team from the Maria Holder Memorial Trust based in Barbados that donated and contributed to the installation of the MRI machine at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre in Georgetown.

The Prime Minister said in due time he expects the Maria Holder Trust to become a household name across the country as they continue to aid in national developmental projects.

Prime Minster Gonsalves said they are continuing to hold discussions with the Maria Holder Trust in relation to the rehabilitation of the Lewis Punette Home.

He said he is expecting to see fruitful outcomes from these discussions.

