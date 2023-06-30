Construction on the Acute Referral Hospital expected to commence later this year

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said work on the Acute Referral Hospital which will be located at the E.T Joshua facility in Arnos Vale, is expected to commence in October or November of this year.

He made the disclosure, during a ceremony held yesterday for the commissioning of the MRI Machine at the Modern Medical and Diagnostic Centre in Georgetown.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said the Acute Hospital will be constructed at a cost of one hundred million U.S Dollars and the Government has already secured the funds for construction of the facility.

The Prime Minister said the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital will remain operational, after the Acute Referral Hospital starts offering medical services.

