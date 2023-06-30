As the central activities for Vincy Mas 2023 kick off today, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is appealing to Carnival patrons to ensure that they secure themselves and their properties, when they leave home to participate in the Carnival festivities.

Head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Assistant Superintendant of Police (ASP), Oswin Richards said the Police will be out in their numbers this Carnival Season, to ensure that all patrons can enjoy themselves in a safe environment.

Recardo Wilson has more in today’s Carnival Update.

