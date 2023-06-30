Director of Health Security in the Ministry of Health, Donna Bascombe said despite a number of challenges, the Ministry of Health was able to successfully acquire and set up the MRI Machine.

Mrs. Bascombe said she is looking forward to working more closely with the Maria Holder Memorial Trust in the future, on other national development projects.

She said St. Vincent and the Grenadines has been working with the Trust since 2013 and it has been a very productive partnership.

Meanwhile Trustee of the Maria Holder Memorial Trust Fund, Peter Simmons Casie thanked everyone who played a role in assisting with the donation and setting up of the MRI Machine.

He said the machine is expected to significantly improve the delivery of health care in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair

