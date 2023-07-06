Trinidad and Tobago defeats SVG in third match of CAC Games Netball Competition

St. Vincent and the Grenadines were beaten by Trinidad and Tobago 60-30 in their third match of the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games Netball Competition in El Salvador yesterday.

Trinidad and Tobago led in all four quarters 15-5, 26-16, 44-23 and 60-30.

Mary-Ann Frederick led the scoring for St Vincent and the Grenadines with 27 goals from 30 attempts. Shellisa Davis converted 1 from 2 attempts, and Kristiana Christopher registered 2 goals from 3 attempts.

For Trinidad and Tobago, Joelisa Cooper scored 20 of her 20 attempts, Afeisha Noel had 25 from 31 attempts, and Tianna Dillon converted 11 from 17 attempts.

St Vincent and the Grenadines will next play against Jamaica this evening.

In yesterday’s other matches, Trinidad and Tobago defeated Barbados 50-47 in their rescheduled match from yesterday morning when a rainstorm caused leaks in the roof of the Court. Jamaica overwhelmed the Dominican Republic 110-7, and Barbados defeated the Cayman Islands 78-21.

Today’s other matches will be between Barbados and the Dominican Republic and Trinidad and Tobago versus will the Cayman Islands.

