An official ceremony was held yesterday for the opening of the Temporary Parliament Building at Calliaqua

The Ceremony was attended by several dignitaries including Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan.

In her address, Speaker of the House of Assembly Rochelle Forde said they are again celebrating a significant moment in the Parliamentary growth and development of St. Vincent and the Grenadines

Civil Technician in the Ministry of Transport and Works Jared Francis provided an overview of the project

On Thursday July 13th, Members of Parliament will gather for the first sitting of Parliament in the temporary building at Calliaqua.

The meeting begins at 10am.

Photo credit: NBC’s Demion McTair

Like this: Like Loading...

Related