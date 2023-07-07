“EVO- A Night of Ragga Soca” takes place tonight

Final preparations are being made for the show dubbed Evo – A Night of Ragga Soca, which takes place tonight at Carnival City, Victoria Park.

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) says it is expecting a competition of the highest quality.

Marketing and Development Officer at the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC), Esworth Roberts says fourteen entertainers will vie for the coveted Title of Ragga Soca Monarch 2023

Mr. Roberts says the show begins at eight tonight and he is encouraging the public to attend.

