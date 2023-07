MRS EREN FRANSORENSO ANDREWS of Kelbourney died on Friday June 23rd at the age of 93. The funeral takes place on Friday July 14th at the Glad Tidings Tabernacle, Gomea. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The Service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Riley Cemetery.

